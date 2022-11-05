Ralph Mupita, Chief Executive Officer and President of MTN Group

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Chief Executive Officer and President of MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, has said the 5G technology is vital in ensuring Africa’s economic development and actualising the continent’s full potential.

He made this statement in a chat with the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows during a courtesy visit at the MTN Nigeria headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, last Friday.

While discussing the recently launched 5G technology in Nigeria, Ralph Mupita, said: “It is important that we emphasise how using 5G for business-to-business applications and margination would be the catalyst for Africa’s growth.

Read Also: 5G means better user experience, says Rufai, MTN’s CTO

“I think we will find in five years, maybe even sooner, that on the African continent, 5G is what would enable economies to accelerate their industrial development across the educational, agriculture, mining, or transportation industries.

“There has been quite a bit of investment into national 5G coverage where citizens and businesses of Nigeria are leading.

“If we get to 50% population coverage by 2025, Nigeria will lead many nation-states in the developed markets through the extent of national coverage.

“5G technology will be a critical infrastructure in the country, enabling Nigeria to meet its promise and capabilities.”

He said MTN Group remains committed to ensuring subscribers can access and deploy cutting-edge technology that allows them to stay connected in a fast-changing world.

The desire to provide more than 280 million customers access to a modern connected life drives the leading technology organisation to consistently provide diverse digital solutions that cut across telecommunications, financial technology, and enterprise.

The Group CEO and President also congratulated the Media Innovation Programme fellows on the completion of their six months programme at the School of Media & Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki, Lagos.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a fellowship for journalists (media practitioners across the entire spectrum, including social media), and it aims to expose participants to the vast opportunities in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world – technology.

In December, there will be a graduation ceremony where the most outstanding participant will be awarded a grant to participate in and cover some of MTN Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In addition, Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s SMC’s erudite faculty.

RELATED NEWS