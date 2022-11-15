By Bose Adelaja

NO fewer than 5,000 persons have been rendered homeless following the invasion of Osun Egbado Community Estate, along Lagos/Badagry Expressway in Lagos, by some suspected land grabbers.

The Estate, located in Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Badagry, has been peaceful until last Friday, when it suddenly witnessed the invasion during which about 200 persons including security agents said to be from Lagos State Government, miscreants and suspected land grabbers invaded the estate and since then, the relative peace in the estate, had suddenly disappeared.

As at 5pm of Tuesday, the invasion has succeeded in scaring away the residents while demolition of buildings was ongoing.

Some displaced residents who spoke with our correspondent from their respective locations, said their assailants came with a caterpillar, private cars, operational vehicles and Black Maria branded after the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), to apprehend some innocent residents while the rest were chased with broken bottles, cutlasses and other dangerous items.

They said the suspected land grabber and his team came from Ogun State to invade the estate.

The Chairman of the estate, Prince Aremo who lamented the situation said efforts to draw government’s attention to their plight were unsuccessful as some of the residents rushed to Area K to draw Police attention but all they were told was that the matter was a civil one and the victims were left to their fate. He said, ‘’We have been chased out of our homes without court order or notices. We have embarked on protests which yielded no results.

‘’What baffled me is that the personnel of LAGESC were on ground shielding our attackers. As I speak, residents are scattered all over while many now sleep by the road side. Some of us have Certificate of Occupancy duly signed by Lagos State Government but what is happening now is a surprise to us.

Baale and his cabinet members have been abducted since Friday and their whereabouts is uncertain as I speak. About 5,000 residents have been dispalced so far.” He said.

Another resident, Madam Oluchi Esther who is presently squatting with a relative, said she was chased out of her residence with broken bottles and cutlasses while her assailants threatened to rape her and her teenagers. ‘’One of my daughters was ill and I was taking care of her when we noticed some strange faces in the estate and before anybody could say a word, they started scaring people away,’’ she said.

Contacted, LAGESC Spokesperson, Lukman Ajayi said he will do necessary findings about why the agency’s branded vehicles were sighted at the scene.

Tayo Asagba, Spokesperson, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, said the Agency had no connection with the demolition or invasion.

Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached at press time.

