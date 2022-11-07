— You’ve dragged Ondo backwards- Jegede

–— Your assessment borne out of bitterness, self- imposed ignorance– Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, have disagreed on his administration’s performance in the last five year in the state.

Jegede, while featuring on a private Radio programme in the state had lamented that Akeredolu had dragged the state backwards in the last five years.

He pointedly declared that the state was getting worse under Akeredolu in all aspect.

According to him “residents of the state could no longer enjoy those amenities they experienced before the emergence of Akeredolu as the governor of the state.

” Are we satisfied with the current situation under the current administration ? Do we have the kind of roads that Akure deserves ? I am not saying everyone is not trying, but is it enough ?

“If others are allowed to do it won’t they do better ?

“Look at everything we did when labour party LP and PDP were in power, look at the shuttle buses for students, look at the schools then, and free medical services that people enjoyed in government hospitals. Are they existing now ?

“Look at the very little fees being paid by students of state owned tertiary institution, it is now outrageous.

“The people have experienced the two governments and can say that they are not satisfied with the current situation.

“Private driven jobs that Akeredolu promised, has he provided them ?

“The hospitals we have in Akure and Ondo, are they running very well. Go and look at it. I leave it for now.

“On the road construction that everyone is talking about, when labour Party was in party, Arakale road was turned to double carriage way, we rehabilitated Oba Adesida road.

“When PDP was in power, street lights were installed everywhere. Now compared the two governments now in that aspect.

“See, to construct roads is not difficult at all. The local government also rehabilitates, even individual construct roads. So all these roads they claim they construct is the normal thing a responsible government should do. How are they spending public funds?

It is out of place celebrating government for doing normal thing it should do.

But, in a swift response , the governors Chief Press Secretary , Richard Olatunde, in a statement, said that the “spurious efforts of Jegede to demean the achievements and strides recorded by the Akeredolu’s administration have clearly exposed his hypocrisy under the guise of politics.

“His puerile submission that Ondo State is worst under Governor Akeredolu’s government can only come from a place of bitterness and self- imposed ignorance.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration has completed 274.11km of roads across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State while 120km are ongoing across the three senatorial districts.

“Mr Jegede’s allusion to Akure as the basis for his assessment of the Akeredolu’s administration exposed his hypocrisy and gross ignorance.

“Before the Akeredolu administration came on board, residents of Ijoka and Oda road in Akure groaned in pains. The traffic gridlock in those areas were usually on daily basis. People were being killed by heavy duty vehicles at Oke-Alabojuto in Ikare. Lives were lost to repeated accidents at the cross junction in Ore.

” ln Akure alone, no government can boast to have done more than the Akeredolu’s administration. Aside the dualization of the Oba-Osupa/ NEPA road to Olukayode-roundabout, down to ijoka, Governor Akeredolu has intervened in many areas.

“Mr Eyitayo Jegede should visit Gaga, Oke-Ogba, Abusoro, Iwalewa, Orita-Obele, Oda road, SUBEB road, Araromi, Alagbaka-SIB road, and other major roads already constructed by Governor Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.

“This is aside the first of its kind flyover in Ore, the unprecedented Ikare road dualization, the Okitipupa-Igbokoda bypass road among other roads scattered across the state.

“The pernicious impression created by Mr Jegede on the efforts of Governor Akeredolu in the state health sector, is quite laughable. The Akeredolu administration is known for its efforts at providing first-class health facilities for the people of the state.

“The ongoing construction of a modern world-class 250-bed University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital complexes in Akure and Ondo town respectively, is a pointer to the giant leaps taken by the Akeredolu administration.

“This is aside the regular provision of medical equipment at the teaching hospital and Mother and Child hospitals.

“Since the inception of his administration till date, Governor Akeredolu has recruited over 425 health workers including Consultants, Nursing officers, Staff Nurses/Midwives, Medial doctors, Pharmacists, Radiographers among others.

“The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has equally recruited 804 health personnel. The UNIMEDTH wasn’t left out. Over 400 medical personnel have so far been recruited. At the Mother and Child hospital in Akure, there are 434 health workers presently working at the facility.

“Under the Akeredolu administration, industrialization which had gone into extinction since the days of late Pa Adekunle Ajasin came back alive.

“Today, with the efforts of the Governor, the Ondo- Linyi industrial hub, commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, is one massive investment in the country.

“The laudable infrastructural development of the Akeredolu administration has attracted more industries into the state.

“Finally, we can only sympathise with Mr Jegede whose political journey is currently greeted with confusion. The current disunity and confusion in the PDP must have created a measure of desperation in his mind.

Olatunde therefore urged “the PDP leader to find time to stay at home and drive round to see the works of the Akeredolu’s administration if he failed to acknowledge the government that constructed the road to his house.

RELATED NEWS