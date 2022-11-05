Anikulapo

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Genre: Fantasy

Anikalupo is a Netflix original directed by Kunle Afolayan. The story is based on a man named Saro. Saro is in search of greener pastures but encounters untimely death after there is a discovery of his affair with the king’s wife.

Cast: Yinka Quadri, Kunle Remi, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Debo Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Adebowale Adedayo, Taiwo Hassan.

Duration: 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon prime, and Disney+.

Black Adam

Genre: Action, fantasy

Almost 5,000 years after Teth Adam was given powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and so on.

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Available in cinemas and on HBO max.

Soole

Genre: Comedy, thriller

A group of travellers on a bus journey home for Christmas finds themselves entangled in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals.

Cast: Adunni Ade, Lateef Adedimeji, Mike Afolarin, Anda Ajakaiye, Busola Akeeb, Teniola Aladese, Azuma Chidera, Soibifaa Dokubo, and so on.

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and Disney+.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy, drama

A pair of best friends, Sophie and Agatha locate a magical school for young heroes and bad guys. The friends now find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil.

Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Earl Cave, Rachel Bloom

Duration: 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Available on only Netflix at the moment.

Aki and Pawpaw

Genre: Comedy, drama

When a group of people from different walks of life meets on a bus on their way home for Christmas, they find themselves entangled in with criminals.

Cast: Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Chima Okafor, Uti Nwachukwu, Ameachi Mounagor, Charles Inojie.

Duration: 2 hours 13 minutes.

Available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and Disney+.

