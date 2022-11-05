Imagine you’ve been planning to watch a football match on your cable television for a while, then the subscription somehow expires minutes before the match.

Or say you urgently require electricity to power your business, but you have run out of units and all the stores are closed. This is where MoMo Bill Payment comes in.

MoMo Bill Payment is one of the convenient services offered by MoMo PSB. With it, customers can carry out transactions such as renewing subscriptions on DSTV, GOTV and Startimes, purchase prepaid electricity units, betting, and conveniently make payments through MoMoPay and collections.

In this article, we will be highlighting five instances you need to use MoMo to pay your bills. Keep reading!

Terrible internet connection

With online payment, we are quite certain there’s been a moment when you really needed to purchase an electricity unit quickly or renew your cable TV subscription but there was no internet access.

The best part about MoMo is you can pay your bills without internet connection. It really saves you from unexpected bill payment inconveniences.

Have privacy and security concerns

Being skeptical of online banking is only natural. However, you are in safe hands with MoMo Bill Payment.

It uses the best security procedures to keep your transactions secure, information protected, and your data hidden during transactions.

This is accomplished by turning on security features like real-time monitoring and sophisticated data privacy mechanisms.

Require convenience

One of the key advantages of MoMo Bill Payment is the convenience of paying bills whenever and wherever you wish.

You won’t have to put up with sporadic branch hours, closed branches, or busy customer service lines. It is a real time-saver.

Lots of prerequisite

With this fintech solution, you won’t have to go through a lengthy process that involves submitting applications, documents, bank statements and so on. That is how easy it is.

Need to promote financial inclusion

Seeing as the bulk of the Nigerian population is still largely unbanked, MoMo Bill Payment assures financial inclusion.

By providing solutions that address their pain points, it has made steps to simplify and ease the lives of its unbanked and underserved customers.

The involvement of women and young people in the financial system is another example of this.

