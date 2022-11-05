*4 injured in renewed clash between Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja communities

By Jimitota Onoyume, Iheamnachor Davies & Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed five persons killed and others wounded, yesterday, in the escalating supremacy battle between the state’s two deadliest cults, the Icelanders and Greenlanders.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the clash occurred at Abuja Housing Estate, near Immigration Training School, Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The Police Spokesperson said: “One Eze Noble ‘m’ of Ahoada reported that yesterday night (Saturday) there was a cult clash between Iceland cult group with Greenlanders rival cult at Abuja Housing Estate.

“Consequently his in-law, one Chukwujeku Kingsley ‘m’ 36yrs and Chibuike Thankgod ‘m’ 23yrs with three others, names, addresses yet unknown were shot dead in a jungle they take drugs together.

“Before Police arrival at the scene, three corpses were purportedly removed by their family members for burial while Chibuike Thankgod with one other yet to be identified were deposited at Okpeden Morgue, Ula Ehuda community in the area.”

The Police further noted that the killings were a result of the lingering cult conflicts that have hit the Ahoada area in recent times, just as the Command has deployed tactical teams to restore normalcy. At the same time, an investigation is ongoing into the situation.

Meanwhile, a resident near the scene of the shooting told Vanguard, “The dead from what we know could be over the five police confirmed. It was a crazy gun duel between the two cults. The body count at the scene was up to eight.

“”Some residents have deserted their homes, others remain indoors for fear of another eruption of the gun battle. The shooting lasted for more than two hours, yet there was no intervention from the key security bases in Ahoada for that long episode.”

“There was also a reported case of heavy exchange of gunfire between Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri south West local government and Aladja community in Udu local government area, Delta state, weekend, leaving about four persons injured.

“A top security source, who confirmed the weekend incident to the Vanguard said the warring parties differed on the cause of the new crisis, adding that while Ogbe-Ijoh alleged that a flag they had at a border spot in their community was destroyed by persons from Aladja, those from the other community accused youths of Ogbe-Ijoh of allegedly attacking Aladja community.

“Normalcy has however returned to the communities following the timely deployment of troops from the 3 Battalion in Effurun Uvwie local government area and by other security agencies.“At press time soldiers were seen patrolling the area in what is termed in the military circle as a show of force.“

RELATED NEWS