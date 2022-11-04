By Juliet Umeh

A number of secondary school teachers across the country recently got the opportunity to better equip their students for the 4th industrial revolution, as they benefitted from the critical digital training made possible with the collaboration of the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission, NSSEC and Coderina Education and Technology Foundation.

The partnership is primarily aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s human capital development by enabling teachers to prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution, 4IR.

The selected teachers from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, participated in the SAP Africa Code week, with over 300 teachers trained in one week.

The Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Prof. Benjamin Abakpa, said that repositioning the education system starts with providing teachers with the proper education and tools to prepare students adequately.

He noted that the partnership is a huge step toward fulfilling the commission’s mandate to reposition the country’s education system in alignment with the future of work requirements.

He said: “Therefore, teacher’s education is one key area that the NSSEC will focus on, among other necessary initiatives, to help fulfil its mandate.

“As we work to raise a tech-savvy generation of students, we must also raise a generation of tech-savvy teachers. Coding should be part of the education curriculum, like other literacy and numeracy subjects. Coding is as much about creativity as it is about math, science, and problem-solving.”

Also, Coderina BOT Chairman, Mr. Femi Niyi, explained: “In response to the future of work, education must evolve to support teachers in developing individual student’s potential and preparing students to become lifelong learners so that they can innovate tomorrow’s world and solve real-life problems in their communities.

“The SAP Africa Code week, the most extensive digital literacy on the continent of Africa, is designed to demystify coding and make it a learned skill for students. However, achieving this would require teacher training and transformation from traditional teaching styles to pedagogy that supports the acquisition of 21st century skills and competencies necessary in the 4IR.

RELATED NEWS