By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—A 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, was Sunday arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for beating his 42 years old wife, Omotosho Olubukola, to death.

Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this yesterday in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged at Kemta divisional headquarters on the 14th of November 2022, by the elder sister of the deceased.

Oyeyemi explained the deceased elder sister said her sister was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

The complainant added that the deceased was subsequently rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta by the suspect, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she died, they should know that it was her husband that killed her.”

“As soon as the voice note was played to his hearing, the husband took to his heels having realized that his evil deed had been exposed.”

Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the killer husband and fish him out from wherever he might be.

He was subsequently traced to Akinseku village, Abeokuta where he was hibernating, and was promptly apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that their incessant quarrel was because the deceased built a private school in the name of herself and the husband, but the husband who is a carpenter had wanted to take over the control of the school which the deceased who was an NCE graduate refused”.

This has been the reason why the suspect had always been beating the deceased, until the fateful day, when he used the iron padlock to hit her on the head, which eventually led to her death.

