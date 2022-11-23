By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, have vowed to explore all legal channels available to pursue the $418 Million Paris Club Refund in order to ensure that resources belonging to States are not unjustly or illegally paid to a few in the guise of consultancies.

According to the Governors, with regards to the $418 Million Paris Club Refund and promissory notes issued to Consultants by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office (DMO), they remain resolute, adding that the $418 Paris Refund will not be paid to consultants.

In a statement after the 8th teleconference meeting of the NGF, Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State governor , Aminu Tambuwal said, “regarding the $418 Million Paris Club Refund and promissory notes issued to Consultants by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“The Forum remains resolute in exploring all legal channels available to it in ensuring that resources belonging to States are not unjustly or illegally paid to a few in the guise of consultancies.

According to him, following its advocacy that the proposed privatization of Ten (10) National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) should be stopped, the forum has instructed its lawyers to approach the Federal High Court which at present has issued a Court Order restraining all the parties in the suit from taking any step or action that will make or render the outcome of the Motion on Notice seeking for Interlocutory Injunction nugatory.”

