By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – The Delta State Police Command has arrested four persons, over the alleged killing of a Sapele based businessman, Dominic Uguru,(30) and his friend, one Jagbo, days after their bodies were found dead in the entrepreneur’s bathroom.

The incident,which occurred on the night of Wednesday, November 16th, along NDDC road in Sapele, has plunged the neighborhood into profound sadness.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, Dominic Uguru, an electronics dealer was at home with Jagbo when the four suspects, Bright Osifo, (23), Goodness Obade,(30), Obunwa Kasim,(25), and Ogadinma Francis (27) allegedly broke into his house at about 11pm and demanded the sum of one million naira from him.

Speaking on the ugly development, our source who claim to be Dominic’s friend and begged not to be mentioned said his late friend had just returned the previous day from Lagos where he had gone to stock his shop when the assailants strucked.

He lamented that probably if Dominic had not gone to stocked his shop, he would have given the assailants the one million naira and probably saved his life and that of his friend.

He further said, “Dominic and Ogadinma are from the same community in Ebonyi State and it was Ogadinma who invited the others to town to attack Dominic and his friend that night, and when he could only transfer thirty six thousand naira rather than the one million naira they demanded from him, they killed him and his friend and dragged their bodies to the bathroom.

“They then took his car, his shop keys and fled in the early hours of the morning, two of them later returned to Dominic’s shop along New Ogorode road, that was when some persons who have heard of the businessman’s death raised alarm, while one fled, the other was caught.

“The Dominic’s car was also recovered that day in a compound after Garmon bridge where the residents would later confirm it was Ogadinma that drove the vehicle there” the source said.

Vanguard investigation revealed that it was Ogadinma who now led men of the Sapele police station to the other three persons who were arrested on Friday night.

Attempt to confirm the story from the Sapele Police Division Police Officer, Harrison Nwaobosi was met with blank wall,” Oga Abeg talk to the PPRO” he said on call, however, a security source confirmed the arrest, “we have arrested four persons in respect of the death of Dominic and his friend, and we will soon take them to Asaba” the source said.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright was also in vain as he did not pick his calls, text message to his phone was also left unreplied as at the time of filing in this report.

RELATED NEWS