*Terrorists demand N30m for abducted 39 children, others in Katsina farm

By Bashir Bello & Ogalah Ibrahim

KANO — A 29-year-old man, Ado Ibrahim, has been arrested by operatives of Police in Kano State for kidnapping and killing a five-year-old baby, Hamza Harisu, and thereafter demanded N20 million ransom.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said Ado was arrested alongside three other suspects.

Haruna said the father of the deceased victim reported the incident, which occurred in Doguwa LGA of the state to the command and swift action led to the arrest of the principal suspect and others.

He said upon interrogation, the principal suspect confessed he single-handedly kidnapped the victim on October 27, 2022 at about 1900 hours when it was dark, deceived the victim to a nearby bush and strangled him to death.

According to him, “On October 28, 2022, about 1700 hours, a report was received from a resident of Doguwa LGA, Kano State that, his son, Hamza Harisu, five years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of N20,000,000 was demanded by the kidnapper(s) and later, negotiated to N5,000,000.

He said based on the information and sustained efforts that the police arrested the principal suspect, Ado Ibrahim, 29 years old, of Yantama village, Doguwa LGA, Kano State and three others.

The police image maker, however, said angered by the development, some youth went for a reprisal, and subsequently burnt down the houses of the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, terrorists, who abducted 39 children and workers at Mai Ruwa community in Katsina State among others, have reportedly reached out to their families, demanding N30 million ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, as part of the conditions given for the release of their victims, are demanding a dialogue with the owner of the farm, who was absent when they stormed his farm and whisked away no fewer than 40 persons working there, weekend.

One of the locals said:“The farm owner was lucky not to be around when the assailants came calling. Only his farm supervisor and the children were on the farm and they called some of the parents asking for N30 million ransom. They are also insisting that they must speak with the farm owner. Maybe to also demand a ransom before they allow him to continue harvesting his farm produce.”

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isa, said the command was on top of the matter as efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims.

“Yes, we are aware of the development and we are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure their rescue,” Gambo said.

