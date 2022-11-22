File photo of a fire in a manufacturing plant

By Biodun Busari

About thirty-eight people were killed and two were injured after an inferno gutted a petrochemical plant in central China on Monday.

The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon according to The Times of India.

State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm at Kaixinda Trading Company Ltd.

“After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene,” CCTV reported.

“Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work,” it said, adding the fire was extinguished by around 11 pm local time.

Footage from the scene shared by state media revealed thick clouds of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.

Authorities said “criminal suspects” had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but did not provide further details.

No reason has been given for the cause of the inferno.

The TTI report said industrial accidents are common in China due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcing them.

News of the Anyang City fire followed reports of an explosion at a chemical factory in nearby Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province, on Monday.

“Personnel were dispatched to the scene, the fire was extinguished, and the human toll is not yet known,” an official, Dahebao reported.

