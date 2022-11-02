One Okechukwu Eze, 37, was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting woman and causing her to miscarry.

The Police charged Eze, an applicant, of no fixed address with criminal force and assault, occasioning miscarriage.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that in September under the Nyanya Bustop in Karu, the defendant maliciously and without discretion criminally assaulted the complainant by hitting her on the stomach in a bid to obstruct a driver from picking her up.

Osho said the complainant, Anakputa Anthonia, who lives at Gogo close behind Civil Defence Quarters, Kubwa, alleged that the incidence caused her to miscarry.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 365 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mr Hassan Mohammed, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reasonable surety who must live within court jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the surety address must be verified by the court officer and the police officer, National I.D card and one passport must be kept at the court.

The judge ordered that the defendant must write an undertaken not to disturb the peace of the complainant.

He also ordered the defendant to write an undertaking to maintain peace.

Mohammed, therefore, adjourned the case until November 9 for further hearing. (NAN)

