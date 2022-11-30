By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 30 persons have been reportedly killed in a bloody attack on Okpobula, Ezza, community in the Apa Ward of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed militia from Uffiom in neighbouring Ebonyi state.

A local in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that the attack which started Tuesday morning and lasted till Wednesday left many severely injured and several others still missing while houses in the community were also not spared.

According to him, “the militia are suspected to be from Uffiom in the boundary between Ebonyi and Benue states. They invaded Okpobula at about 11am on Tuesday shooting and killing anything or anyone they saw. They also burnt houses and killed the domestic animals of their victims.

“The unprovoked attack continued till Wednesday because security agencies could not access the community on time. And as at last count over 30 corpses have been discovered in compounds and bushes.

“The search for more bodies and possible survivors is ongoing because many are still missing but the level of attack is unimaginable.”

Reacting to the development in a statement, the Chairman of Ado LGA, Chief James Oche described it as dastardly and inhuman.

Part of the statement read, “it is in the strongest terms that I condemn the attack on Okpobula Community of Apa Ward, Ado LGA which has led to killing of persons and destruction of properties. This is one attack too many.

“While we urge our people to remain calm and maintain law and order and be ready to defend themselves where need be, we call on security agencies to do the needful and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Condemning the attack, the Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Agbo in a statement by his Media Adviser, Andrew Agbese, sympathized with the victims of the attack and called on security agencies to move swiftly to bring to book, those behind the coordinated attack.

Part of the statement read, “I condemn this wanton act of violence and needless bloodletting as it does not represent our beliefs in the sanctity of human lives. I share in the grief of the families of the victims and call on the security agencies to move swiftly to apprehend those behind the attack and ensure restoration of law and order.”

Also, the lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro who described the attack as one attack too many said the murder was carried out in the most beastial manner.

Senator Moro who decried the incessant attacks on the community wondered what the unrepentant aggressors stood to gain from the repeated mindless attacks and Killings of innocent people in the community.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Eche-Ofun John, Senator Moro charged security agents to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.

He also appealed to the people to remain calm and corporate with the security agencied to deal with the situation, and not embarking on reprisals.

Confirming the attack, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass who said security personnel have been deployed to the area stated that the crisis was more among Ebonyi people which spread to border communities on the Benue side.

He debunked the figure of casualties saying that no one except security men could access the troubled area, adding, “on the Benue side three people have been killed.”

