By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Military authorities have revealed that wanted terrorist Kingpins Halilu Buzu, Yellow Kano, Alhaji Gana, and others have been confirmed killed in an air strike by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, OPHD, last month.

It was gathered that the strike led to the decimation of several terrorists and the destruction of their logistics base at Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sources said the air strikes came about after credible intelligence revealed that a prominent terrorist, Halilu Buzu of Sububu in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, had scheduled an early-morning meeting with commanders and some of his foot soldiers in the area.

The intelligence report had revealed the location and exact position of his logistics base where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots.

Consequently, NAF aircraft scrambled to simultaneously strike the location of the meeting and the logistics base.

A huge fireball was observed after the strike on the logistics base, an indication that the location might have contained some inflammable/IED substances.

The source said: “Halilu Buzu’s elimination comes as a relief to locals residing in Sububu, Anka (Bayan Daji) and Bayan Ruwa axis in Zamfara State because of his knack for terrorizing and torturing his kidnapped victims.

“Already his absence has reduced the frequency of kidnappings, cattle rustling and other terrorist activities in the area.”

Similar air strikes were conducted on 14 November 2022 at a location of a notorious terrorist kingpin Alhaji Ganai’s enclave at Kidandan Forest in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

This came about after intelligence had monitored, tracked, and established the trend of activities of Alhaji Ganai and his foot soldiers within the location.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an aircraft for the destruction of the enclave.

“Overhead, the fighter jet observed and attacked the target in successive passes.”

