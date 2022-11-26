By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Council in the state for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by the APC Borno State Party Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori on Friday 25th November, 2022 indicates that the Governor directed that the information be conveyed to all members of the council as inauguration lined up on Sunday 27th November, 2022 at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri by 2pm prompt.

The Main Campaign Council Management and Coordination of 100 members is to be chaired by His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, MNI, CON, while the Borno Central Senatorial Candidate of the APC, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan is to serve as Secretary.

Likewise, a 22 Sub-Committee comprised of 814 members are to be chaired by respective Top APC Party stakeholders drawn from across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

RELATED NEWS