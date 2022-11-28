By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the Not Too Young To Run movement Sunday disclosed on concluded plans to build capacity of young political candidates contesting under various political parties for political positions.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, which will hold from 29-30 November, 2022 in Kano.

According to the statement, both organizations are set to host the fourth edition of The Convergence.

The Convergence 4.0 is supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and will be hosted with the theme, ‘Leadership, Politics & Elections’

The statement reads in part, “The Convergence 4.0 which will be held in Kano from 29-30 November, 2022 in Kano, is the largest gathering of young candidates from Northern Nigeria who are running in the 2023 elections.

“It is aimed at empowering and preparing them to run successfully in the next general elections.

“The Convergence 4.0 is a space for emerging political leaders who are committed to transformational public leadership to reflect, engage, and build generational solidarity in their quest to run for elective office.

“The conference is designed to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and networks for running effective issues-based campaigns and winning elections. With the inspiration, knowledge, and solidarity The Convergence series provides, these young candidates will be able to navigate the challenges of campaigning, mobilising finances, securing stakeholder support, and managing electoral operations.

“The Convergence 4.0 is aimed at preparing young candidates in Northern Nigeria running for elective offices in 2023 through keynote speeches, masterclasses, plenary sessions, political fairs, and clinics. It will feature experts drawn from academia, civil society, professional bodies, relevant tiers of government, political parties, and the diplomatic corps.

“There will also be conversation-styled sessions and masterclasses/clinics on Ideologically-driven leadership; Campaign structuring and money politics; Election law and adjudication; Electoral operations and dirty politics.”

The statement also pointed that, “The 2023 elections will be the second election cycle since the Not Too Young To Run Bill was passed into law, and expanded the space for youth political participation in Nigeria as candidates for elective offices.

“The landmark law not only made it possible for young people to contest for offices they hitherto could not on account of their ages, but it also injected vigor and competition into the 2019 elections with the increase in youth aspirants and candidates. Importantly, it put youth candidacy and the need for more young people in governance and decision-making as a central issue in that election cycle.

“The Not Too Young To Run movement is the leading citizens movement on political inclusion and transformative politics. As a movement, we believe democracy thrives where public governance is driven by individuals with capacity, competence and character.

“Therefore, our advocacy for inclusive politics is underpinned by a strong commitment to responsive, accountable, and innovative public leadership.”

