A former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has said the expressed fears over the chances of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP winning the South-West and South-East regions of the country in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Fayose made this assertion in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Let me give you an analysis. In South-West, people might not like to hear that, I don’t see how PDP will win. Anybody deceiving us can continue to deceive us.

“I don’t see how PDP will win in the South-East. South-south will be a combination of all interests. Let me come to the key states of the north.

“Without deceiving ourselves, there is so much work to do in the north-central. PDP and APC did not pick any candidate, either presidential or vice-presidential, from the north-central. The North-East is where the vice-presidential candidate of APC comes from.

“We will give Adamawa state to our party. Don’t forget there is still another Kwankwaso who is a semi-cancer that can equally upstage figures in the north,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fayose has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, LP, could affect the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 polls.

“Reconciling or negotiating with Obi will be a good thing and finding a way to make peace with these Wike people will be a good thing too,” he said.

