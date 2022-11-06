Oborevwori

The National Coordinator of Delta connect global (DCG), Pastor Vincent Odogbor has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, remains the best candidate for Deltans.

He said Oborevwori’s wealth of experience in leadership, economy, security architecture, and social structure is an added advantage.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba, Odogbor commended Barrister Kingsley Esiso led Delta State PDP, for a well-thought-out and all-inclusive campaign council.

His words,”. Considering the devastating impact of the recent flood menace on thousands of households, there is a need to support a candidate with a pragmatic and responsive approach to governance. Hence, I am calling on Deltans to rally around, Oborevwori a leader with empathy, and genuine intention to serve and improve the standard of living as well as create the needed environment for a thriving business to blossom.

“Deltans should not be tempted with greek gifts coming from diaspora politicians who only suddenly become people-friendly when it is another election year, thereafter disappear into thin air, deactivating their communication lines, until the next election. Deltans should be wary of such individuals.

“We are using this medium to call on individuals, Political groups, and the various socio, economic, religious, and Political power blocs to take sides with Oborevwori candidacy.

“Delta State is unique in diversity and to navigate through the tides of governance, only one with experiential and practical knowledge of the workings of the economy, security architecture, and human capital development peculiarities in their diversity can sail without hassles. This is very strategic in delivering the dividends of governance to the people. No doubt, Delta must be placed on the right path to glory days”.

“Delta state needs a man who possesses the needed experience, governance maturity, stable mind, and wide reach to run the affairs of a diversified state like ours. Oborevwori,

is a thoroughbred Deltan who has garnered robust experience over time, through meaningful engagement at different levels. He is equipped to do the job effectively. His connection with the grassroots is phenomenal, that needs to be studied by political pundits, having grown through the process from the very basic fundamentals, has developed the capacity to serve his way up from local government to state level through positions that offered him the opportunity to interact and interface directly with the people and their peculiar needs”.

In his remarks, Keynes Oromoni stated that we the Ijaws in Warri southwest believe firmly in the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori MORE agenda, because of his proposed approach to bringing economic revival to Warri, and ensuring enduring peace in Delta, especially between the Ogbe-Ijaw and Aladja people.

“We see a pan Deltan in Sheriff, whose interest is focused on not only developing the state but also uniting the people through an all-inclusive bridge-building process. This is evident in the manner the campaign structure was constituted and the turnout for the inauguration today in Asaba, you can tell that we are in for a breath of fresh air in Delta state”.

While Collins Ayabotu, an engineer from Burutu local government said. We from Burutu local government Council, are 100 percent in support of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis MORE agenda. It mirrors our aspirations economically, and politically and most importantly seeks to integrate Burutu with the rest of the world, through proposed meaningful development programs.

“This is actually the sole reason why everybody in Burutu is flowing with the sheriff mandate, we feel carried along and this gives us a sense of belonging. The long-awaited dream of economic development to harness our natural resources for more economic gains seems to have a place in the Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori More agenda. I think it is the best policy document in the contest for the top job. This for us is a ray of hope that the average Ijaw man from the Burutu axis yearns for “.

On his part, Hon. ChukwuyemOkonta said, the constitution of the campaign council has further strengthened

the resolve of people to work for the success of the party at all levels, our people now believe in the inclusivity of the Sheriff administration, He has demonstrated a massive leadership capacity with the way he has handled things so far. We can trust him because everybody is carried along one way or the other.

Another Coordinator, Pastor Patrick EgheomaAziegbe, reaffirms that the church is doing everything possible to support a man with a heart for God and the people, this we have found in the person of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis. We know he may not be perfect, but he is ready to work for the good and benefit of all.

The Coordinator of Isoko north Mr. Odiedi Matthew Zino said,

the Isoko people are happy that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis joined the race for the office of governor. Because we would have been left with no option or rather ended up in the hands of political wolves. Other candidates though Deltans by origin, do not equate the composite leadership features Rt. Hon Sherriff posses. Without prejudice, Isoko north and south will be better and more strategic to investors looking at the work plan of the MORE Agenda. I am optimistic and firm in my belief that God who has started this will perfect it to his glory.

