By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Mallam Muktar Sirajo has explained that Nigeria has failed to live up to expectation after 62 years of independence because skilled professionals left the process of nation building and policy of good governance wholly in the hands of the political class.

Sirajo spoke in Abuja at WAZOBIA 2022 virtual summit organized in partnership with AfricaFora with the theme: Preparing for the 2023 general elections: Let’s rethink Nigeria.

He therefore urged skilled professionals to go into politics, adding that elections should be seen as an important matter of nation building.

According to him, “From recent studies, research findings, and even experiences, we have seen clearly, how dangerous it could be when skilled professionals withdraw their expertise to a corner, and abandon the field of governance and nation building to a few political gladiators who may not have the complete picture of what is required to mobilise the citizens towards genuine national development and progress.

“This is why we commend the role being played by the professionals to partner with like minds for a proper reorientation that will see our country take its rightful place in the comity of civilized nations; be it the citizens summit of NIPR, or WAZOBIA 2022 by AfricaFora, and many other credible oragnisations coming together to build brilliant and formidable consensus for development at national, sub national and local levels.

“The time has come for genuine, meaningful, and strategic alliances across board to rethink Nigeria and chart a more profound course for the emergence of the new Nigeria we all desire and yearn for”, he added.

He pointed out that “elections all over the world, are a key element in democratic governance; however, how it is prepared, conducted, and managed determines the extent of its usefulness.

“Unfortunately, in most cases, especially in our clime, much attention is placed on the polls and the outcomes, against the processes that culminate into the voting on the election day. From the recent happenings on the political scene in Nigeria, the echoes of power have again overshadowed the voice of good governance”.

