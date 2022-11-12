By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, Nkanu Youth Renaissance, AYR have thrown their weight behind the former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate of Enugu East district.

The Director General, DG of AYR, Comrade jideofor Edeh, disclosed that Senator Nnamani’s emergency as the governor in 2003 was the beginning of better things in the state, adding that it brought the unprecedented development in infrastructure and manpower across the 17 Local Government Areas and 260 wards in the state.

Edeh in a press statement, titled, “The Making of new Enugu State”, said that Nnamani’s quality representation at the National Assembly has made him to stand tall among others, as his empowerment, patriotism and good work continues unabated.

Comrade Edeh also expressed the group’s unalloyed support to PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah, urging Enugu citizens to stand behind the technocrat to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Speaking further, Comrade Edeh maintained that Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah was no doubt a product of the Ebeano family, stressing that his humility, vision and courage in taking bold steps proved him as the best man for the job of Enugu state governor come 2023.

“The great man theory is a 19th-century approach to the study of history according to which history can be largely explained by the impact of great men, or heroes highly influential and unique individuals who, due to their natural attributes, such as superior intellect, heroic courage, extraordinary leadership abilities or divine inspiration, have a decisive historical effect.”

“The above quote reflects the character, the distinction and ingenuity of two great heroes and sons of Nkanu Land, His Excellency, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani and PDP governorship candidate of Enugu state Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, respectively.

“The emergence of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani marks the birth of a new generation of leaders in Enugu state which cut across all the local government and wards in the state and also the beginning of better things ahead which today is paying off. In his words “it is on record that Enugu State witnessed unprecedented development in infrastructures and manpower. As a Senator, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani proved himself with quality representation as the empowerment, patriotism and good work continues unabated which made him most unique among men.

“Barr. Mbah’s experience as a former chief of staff to the Enugu State governor and his ingenuity in building the largest tank farm in Nigeria made him most suitable for the job. As the economy bites harder and harder, the world is coming to terms with the reality of having technocrats in the position of authority.

“Having checked and critically studied the personalities of the candidates jostling for the governorship position in our dear state, as a student leader, a Comrade and activist, I have it in good authority to tell the good people of Enugu state that, it takes the leadership qualities of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, to build the new Enugu state of our dream.

“As a result, I call on all the men of good will and patriotism to rise and continue to defend not just our democracy but the development of our dear state which Barr. Peter Mbah has shown maximum willingness to serve the good people of Enugu state like never witnessed.

“As founder and Director General, Nkanu Youth Renaissance For Peter Mbah (NYR), as for me and my organisation we will not only work to ensure the victory of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Barr. Peter Mbah, we will all join hands to see that his administration succeeds beyond imagination,” he assured.

