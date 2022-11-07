Thousands of members of Ndi Oganiru Enugu, a formidable and popular support group founded by influential people from all walks of life for the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying they would ensure his electoral victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group which disclosed this in Enugu on Saturday at a well-attended reception organised in honour of Dr. Mbah, said the endorsement became necessary because the gubernatorial flagbearer had shown his potent and robust manifesto, stressing that they were enthralled by his pledge to ramp up Enugu State’s gross democratic product (GDP) from its present $4 billion to $30 billion within four to eight years of his administration.

Formally collapsing their structure to Peter Mbah and PDP Campaign Organisation, the President, Ndi Oganiru Enugu, Engr. Jude Asogwa, who spoke for the group, said that the body has a strong presence in the 260 wards of Enugu State, 36 states of the federation and 16 countries of the world which would be mobilized for the PDP.

Asogwa who further insisted that the primary election was over, maintained that their endorsement was also in fulfilment of Senator Ekweremadu’s promise to support Mbah’s candidacy immediately after the May 25, 2022 PDP primary.

“The primary election has come and gone. Things did not go Ikeoha’s way. But being a party man, who is never desperate about life, after consultations with his political associates and the leaderships of his support groups, he personally issued a statement entitled “Ndi Enugu, Time to Unite” where he congratulated Dr. Peter Mbah. Ikeoha Global also went on to say that his political structures would be merged with that of Dr. Peter Mbah to ensure that he is delivered as the next governor of Enugu State.

party faithful. Since it was given to another visionary, we hereby commit ourselves to the Dr. Peter Mbah governorship ticket and will activate all our structures to do the needful,” the President said.

Engr. Asogwa who further assured that Ekweremadu’s support for Mbah was done wholeheartedly unlike other politicians whom he accused of betrayal, called for federal government’s intervention on Ekweremadu’s ordeal in the United Kingdom.

Expressing his gratitude at the huge reception by the support group, Mbah said the event was not only symbolic in many ways but has shown a demonstration of honesty and great character on the part of Ekweremadu and his team.

According to him, “this event is symbolic and indeed a great day. What we are witnessing here today is a demonstration of honesty and great character. A man who has lived up to his promise even when it was not made public. Senator Ike Ekweremadu and I share a common passion; a common dream for Enugu State, and we had discussions during the primaries—that our programmes are for the interest of Enugu people, and that whoever emerged would have the support of the other.”

Mbah who expressed sympathy with the travails of Ekweremadu in London, said he had confidence that he would be released in no distant time.

The industrialist further lauded the PDP and government of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the good governance it has brought in the state, adding that Enugu State of today has been adjudged the safest and most secure state to live in Nigeria.

“Since 1999, Enugu State has enjoyed quality and uninterrupted leadership under our great party. In the last 7 years, we have witnessed how our party has reinvented itself. The peace and security we enjoy in Enugu State has brought extensive infrastructural development to our state. This administration has been paying civil servants their emoluments,” Mbah noted.

