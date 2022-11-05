By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Arnmy Staff, CoAS, Lt. Gen, Farouk Yahaya has said that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will continue to be non partisan in the discharge of its professional responsibilities to ensure peaceful and credible elections come 2023.

To this end, General Yahaya said, the Nigerian Army would continue to work in synergy with Nigerian Air force, Navy, Police, other para military agencies and the Media to restore peace in the country.

He stated this on Friday while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force North East, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ under the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa at the Officers Mess, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The Army Chief had earlier visited troops in Baga town under Sector Three to assess the operation in the fringes of Lake Chad.

Yahaha said, he was in the Theatre for a routine visit, and to interact with troops at the Frontline, so as to physically identify with any challenges, with a view to nip in the bud, and to also boost morale of troops in crushing remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed satisfaction with the successes achieved in the Theatre of Operation Hadin Kai and other Theaters of Operation across the country assuring that the feat will be sustained.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the Army will remain impartial. We have witnessed previous elections, and the Nigerian Army will not deviate from its constitutional roles.

“We are going to create a condusive environment for a free and fair elections come 2023 to show the sustenance of democracy.” He said.

While commending the sacrifices made by troops under the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Nigerian Army, Major General Shaibu Waidi, and all stakeholders, the Chief of Army Staff admitted that, “such sacrifices led to over 81,000 terrorists who have since surrendered to troops, including the relative peace currently witnessed in the North East sub region.”

He specifically appreciated the role of the Media in the fight against terrorism, Kidnapping and other criminal activities, even as he urged media practitioners to sustain the good tempo based on the ethics of the profession.

Yahaya also used the opportunity to commission various infrastructural projects executed within the Theatre.

