our candidate is not a greenhorn, says Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Chairman, Kano State chapter of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Abbas on Wednesday said it will deliver Kano to the party either by hook or crook in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The party Chairman stated this during the flag-off of the party’s gubernatorial campaign in Gaya area of the state.

Abbas said it will stop at nothing to ensure victory for the party in the state.

According to him, “We are assuring you that this round of election, though they say I should stop saying it, whether by hook or crook, APC

would win Kano,” he said.

The party chairman added, “Today, Gaya is filled to the brim. On our way here, we saw mammoth crowd of people who are assuring us of victory. We demonstrated our resolve of winning the election from top to bottom come 2023.

“And I can assure you that if you vote in Gawuna, he will consolidate on the good work started by Governor Ganduje,” the Party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas said.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje boasted that no party in the state has a candidate who can match it candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

He said it candidate has a track record and pedigree which made him to have an edge over others while calling on the electorates to vote for an experienced candidate and not a greenhorn.

Ganduje also told the electorates not to vote other parties who have the agenda to quash the newly created four Emirate and go back to only one emirate, Kano Emirate in the state.

On his part, the APC gubernatorial candidate who is also the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusif Gawuna, said he is fully prepared for the battle ahead knowing that he has the firm support of governor Abdullahi Ganduje and all those calling the shots in the party

“I want to believe that my destiny is in the hands of God and that I have no iota of doubt with God’s will that nothing would stop me from winning the race. Our party still remains formidable and vibrant and we are also willing to remain steadfast In face of all odds,” Gawuna stated.

