By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has thrown its weight behind the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for Anambra Central senatorial zone, Chief Victor Umeh, saying the youths want him to speak for the Igbo because of the qualities he possesses.

President General of COSEYL, Mr. Goodluck Ibem said in Awka that after a thorough appraisal of the antecedents and previous performance of all the candidates contesting for the senatorial seat of Anambra Central, the youth arm of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization decided to endorse Senator Umeh of the Labour Party because, according to him, he is the best candidate for the position.

Ibem said: “Our choice of Senator Victor Umeh is anchored on the fact that when he was sworn-in as the Senator representing Anambra Central by the then Senate President, Dr. Bukola Sakari on 18 January, 2018, from that very day he started defending and working assiduously for his people and the interest of Ndigbo at large. “He was never found wanting as the interest of Igbo nation was his top priority. “He always defended the truth, which pitched him against some powerful political forces that worked against his re-election in 2019.

“Now that we the youths of this nation have weaken up from slumber to take over our rightful place in determining who represents us at various public offices, we are only sending those who performed previously in the assignments given to them by the people, and Chief Victor Umeh performed creditably well.

“We make bold to say that a vote For Senator Umeh on 25 February, 2023, is a vote to defend Igbo heritage and interest.

“He is capable, determined and always ready to make sacrifices for the good and betterment of his people.

“We cannot allow enemies of our democratic institutions to work against a man who is selfless in his service to humanity.

“We as the youth leaders of Igbo nation have watched enough from the background and that is why we are stepping forward this time to ensure that only the right candidates who have the interest of our people at heart will be elected to represent us.

“Chief Victor Umeh is a man of honour whose election into the Senate will bring home quality democracy dividends like good road network and other tangible projects. He will never be part of any conspiracy to undermine the interest of his people.

He was a strong voice when he was in the Senate and his positive contributions on the floor of the Senate is greatly missed.

“He stands for development, growth and progress and so we have to send him back to continue his good works”.

According to Ibem, Umeh had never been involved in any form of anti-democratic tendencies, adding that this shows that he is a democrat to the core.

