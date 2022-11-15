—Warn politicians to shun violence

—Deliberate roles of Churches in promoting peace

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Recall that CAN has stoutly opposed the issue of same faith ticket as adopted by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the Worthy Metropolitan Grand Knight, Knight of Saint Mulumba, KSM, Nigeria, Sir Michael Aule, said his members support whatever position CAN has taken on the same faith matter.

Sir Aule also disclosed that KSM would at its Supreme Council Convention next week in Abuja, the delibrate role of the Church in the advocacy and the promotion of peace, equity, justice and development in the democratic transition in Nigeria, which incidentally is the theme of the convention.

Asked the position of the Catholic Knights on the Muslim/Muslim ticket as adopted by the APC in chosing its presidential candidate and the running mate, Sir Aule said,

“We encourage our brothers to join politics, many of our brothers are politicians and have been elected into positions.

“The issue is that we dont regulate the activities of brothers who are in politics but we support 100 percent the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). We are members of the Christian Association of Nigeria and we stand with what decision they have taken.

“On this issue of Muslim/Muslim ticket, we are also standing for what CAN has taken. The decision of the Christian Association of Nigeria is the decision of the Knight of Saint Mulumba.”

He explained that KSM Conference next week will also discuss the Catholic Church in Nigeria and the growing challenges of supporting Christians and victims of religious conflicts in turbulent regions of the country.

The Metropolitan Grand Knight of Abuja Metropolitan Council,

explained that the Order counts on its members, men and women who because of their education, social position and material resources can fight a good cause with success for the greater glory of God, the Church and the progress of our Country using their (3 Ts) Time, Talent and Treasures.

According to him, “The Supreme Convention of KSM Nigeria is a platform for the promotion of the values of the Order through open discussions on vital issues such as the Christian faith, religious harmony, good governance, sustainable development, peace, unity, and equity as they affect our beloved Country.”

He said those expected at the ceremony are the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, all the Bishops in Abuja Ecclesiastical Province, the Bishop Chairman of Laity, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister FCT, the Governors of Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and other States as well as the Deputy Governors of Kogi and Nasarawa States.

He further stated that the Convention will also be attended by over 350 delegates from the Order which will include the Supreme Executive Board members, designated Metro Officers and the Grand Knights of all the Sub councils in the country.

His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan will deliver a paper on the convention’s main theme, while the second presentation will be done by the Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, His Lordship, Most Revd. Oliver Dashe Doeme.

