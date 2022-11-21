*As Concern Ereyitomi Ladies in Politics embark on neighbour to neighbour campaign

As the Delta State Peoples Democratic PDP 2023 campaign train for Atiku Abubakar for President/ Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for Vice President and Sheriff / Onyeme for Governor and Deputy respectively sustain its campaign momentum Thursday November 17 in Warri , Chieftain of the PDP and the 2023 PDP campaign DG in Delta State, Chief Funkekeme Solomon says PDP as a political party has been very nice to the people of Delta state , therefore the people should vote for all candidates contesting the general elections under the PDP.

Chief Funkekeme made the appeal during the ward to ward campaign rally held at Okumagba Avenue in Warri, Delta State, he pointed out that PDP administration in the state has given all parts of the state facelift with all sorts of development across nooks and cronies of the three senatorial districts in the state.

Chairman PDP in Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Julius Takeme, while presenting the PDP candidates to the ward appreciated the electorates for their unwavering support to the PDP , he assured the people that more dividends of democracy employment, empowerment, job creation good roads others will be provided for the people of Warri and Delta South as they vote PDP in 2023.

Also a political pressure group, Concern Ladies for Ereyitomi in Politics has embarked on neighbour to neighbour campaign for the reelection of Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi to continue representation of Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

While soliciting for Okumagba One Okumagba , two, Igbudu and Bowen Wards votes , the candidate of the PDP for Warri Federal constituency and member representing the federal constituency, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi appreciated the people for their continuous support to the PDP with their votes and cooperation.

Chief Ereyitomi promise more robust quality representation with the mandate of the people in 2023 as they cast their vote for all PDP candidates .

Other candidates of the PDP presented to the wards in Warri include : Hon. Evang. Michael Diden for Senate Delta South , Hon. Austin Uroye for Warri South State Constituency 1 Delta state House of Assembly and Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru Warri South State constituency 2.

The ward to ward train also attracted organized market women in Warri with assurance of turning out enmasse to vote all round PDP candidates.

Chief David Seikiri Ugedi a Chieftain of the PDP, Chairlady coordinating Ojogbojor Women in Politics, Helen Bobmanuel were among other top political dignitaries that attended the rally.

