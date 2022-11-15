By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Civil Society Organisations and CSOs have called on the Nigerian electorate to vote for candidates with plans to increase access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday by Christian Fellowship and Care Foundation, CFCF, in collaboration with the Center for peace Across Borders

CePAB, after a one-day workshop in Imo state.

To achieve it, they pleaded with the media to use the forthcoming 2023 general elections to ask political candidates questions on their agenda to provide Nigerians access to safe drinking water.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop: “Nigerians claim your water rights” the executive director of, CFCF, Albert Ezeigwe, said: “The forthcoming Nigerian general elections also present an ideal opportunity to bring water and sanitation issues to the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“It is indeed the right time to educate the electorates to vote only for candidates with clear plans to increase access to water and sanitation and other developmental challenges in their communities as well as to educate and mobilise other voters to vote for WASH and development. Notably, the demands for water, sanitation and hygiene services are seriously underestimated in the communities and the media due to a lack of awareness.

“Governments are obliged to fulfil the human rights to water and sanitation, and leveraging on the forthcoming Nigerian general elections, citizens will be informed, educated and empowered to use their votes to demand that they keep to the legal obligations they have already agreed to, and hold them accountable. To this end, CFCF and CePAB with support from End Water Poverty are organising this workshop to improve the understanding of WASH issues to position them with the necessary support to effectively engage and report for improved WASH services and coverage.”

