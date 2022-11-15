As the presidential election approaches, Southern Solidarity Movement For Good Governance (SSM4GG) has described former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate for the 2023 general Election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a Pan-leader and non-tribalistic unifier.

They strongly believe that he is the only candidate the country needs now to fix the mess caused by the outgoing administration.

According to Hon. Adebayo Babawande, General Secretary of the group, “His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, is the best person to bring us together in the country.

In a statement yesterday after their virtual meeting, leaders of the SSM4GG stressed that the Southern PDP leaders need to back Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which can bring remarkable development and fetch massive relief to well-meaning Nigerians, especially from the needless political theatrics.

He added, “In the interest of good governance, security, and welfare of all Nigerians, Atiku Abubakar is the best choice. He has a vested interest around the country as an industrialist, philanthropist, and educationist.”

The group’s Director of Communication, Omolara Abiodun Williams, said, “We further restate our call on the people of Southern Nigeria, and all well-meaning Nigerians, NOT TO VOTE for any political party that does not have a good programme for the country.

“The Forum warns politicians who place their ambitions over and above the health of the polity that the nation cannot afford to fritter away the labours of our heroes.”

Buttressing the opinions of other executives, Comrade Timothy Sule (Vice President) said, “Whatever we do now as a country will either have positive or negative effects on the future of our country and therefore, we must get it right. The Vice Chairman said we have much to benefit by voting for the best candidate, not being sentimental, sectional, or biased. Therefore the candidates we have now are His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa”.

Also present at the meeting are Comrade Stanley Edokpolo (President), Hon Benedict Adhuze (Director of Mobilisation & Publicity), Chief Olanike Babawande (Woman Leader), Olatunbosun Williams, Sam Ogundare, and host of others.

