By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE people of Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas, Bayelsa West District have been urged to use their Permanent Voter Cards,PVCs, wisely by voting out candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in next year’s general election.

A group, Project Niger Delta,PND, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, weekend, regretted that the people of the senatorial district have benefited nothing and have nothing to from the PDP leadership in recent years at all levels governance.

According to the group, save for the All Progressives Congress, APC, member representing Ekeremor Constituency two in the state House of Assembly, Hon Wilson Dauyegha, who has ensured that the dividends of democracy touch some parts of the area, regretting that the PDP House of Assembly and National Assembly members from the area have not impacted on the people.

The Executive Director/Coordinator of PND, Princewill Ebebi, called on the people of the area to support the candidate of the APC for the West Senatorial District Hon Dauyegha noting that he has proved himself worthy of the support of the people as he has been a faithful servant of the people.

Ebebi explained that the group endorsement of Dauyegha, was “based on on natural justice, faireness and equity,” adding that the APC has done the needful by zoning the senatorial seat to Ekeremor Local Government Area

He said: “The leadership of Project Niger Delta is calling on the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to use their PVCs wisely by ensuring that their sister local government Ekeremor, produce the next senator

“And having consider the achievements of Hon Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha who has spent only four years in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, in Ekeremor constituency 2, and with the recent statistics that has placed our state as one of the poorest, we therefore, call on our elders,women and youths to take back their destinies by supporting a young and vibrant youth.

“The good people of Ekeremor Local Government Area are by far the most marginalized local government in the twenty-six years history of our state and for the sake of equity,faireness and justice, Ekeremor Local Government Area should be allowed to produce the next senator.”

