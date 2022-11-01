By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – THE Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Tuesday, lauded Deputy Senate President and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his”enviable services” to the Urhobo Nation and Nigeria at the National Assembly, saying he is eminently qualified to govern the state.

President General of the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo nation, Olorogun (Dr) Moses Taiga who stated this when Omo-Agege visited the leadership of the UPU at

his Okpare community, Ughelli South Local Government area residence, said the Deputy Senate President had distinguished himself as a worthy Urhobo Son.

Taiga said: “I must commend you for your great work and achievements in your over seven years in the Senate. You have distinguished yourself as a worthy Urhobo Son.

“We thank you for the successes in attracting the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, the Nigeria Law School, and other projects to our dear Urhobo Nation. Posterity will accord you your rightful place in the history of our dear Nation.

“We admire your eloquence and boldness in presenting issues and Bills at the National Assembly. You have also helped to strengthen the relationship between the Urhobo Nation and her neigbours in Delta State, the South-South, and across the country through your synergic and cordial relationship with groups and personalities.

“We are proud of your role in the past Constitutional Review exercise, and impressed with your efforts in the Nigerian Electoral Act of 2022, which has brought renewed hope to the countrys Electoral Process.

“The UPU wishes to particularly thank Your Excellency for powering the Urhobo Nation with solar-powered streetlights, installing new transformers, and replacing obsolete ones across Urhoboland”.

Continuing, he said: “The UPU also thanks you for empowering Urhobo people, particularly the youths and our worthy professionals with jobs in Federal establishments. We also thank you for intervening and ensuring justice in instances when the rights of an Urhobo man are denied and brought to your notice.

“We are grateful for your renovation and construction of new classroom blocks, including furnishing in many secondary and primary schools across Urhoboland.

“Your Excellency, having listened to you, I must say that you are eminently qualified for the Office you seek. You remain the First Urhobo to occupy the exalted office of the Deputy President of the Senate and you have distinguished yourself in that position.

“As you aspire to be Governor of Delta State, I advise you to go round the nook and crannies of the Urhobo Nation and the entire State, marketing yourself to the people and convincing them to vote for you. The UPU salutes you and we wish you well in your aspiration”

In his remarks, Omo-Agege said he was on the visit to formally inform the UPU that he was running for the governorship position, noting that “every community in Urhobo land has benefited from my service as Senator. l am seeking an opportunity to replicate same at the State level.”

Assuring that he would make the state investor friendly if elected, he

alleged that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration “is amassing loans everyday.

“When Governor Uduaghan left office, he left N80 billion in debt obligation and people were shouting that he almost destroyed the state. Today, it’s about N400 billion.”

Omo-Agege added: “Some people have also alluded that ‘You are the Deputy Senate President, Buhari has been taking loans’. Yes, I can tell you what those loans are being used for. Those loans are tied to projects. They are tied to the completion of rail projects, Lagos-Ibadan Express Road, Abuja-Kaduna Road, Second Niger Bridge and so on.

“Which projects here are these loans tied to? The only project we now know that the loans are tied to is the execution of the 2023 presidential election.”

He solicted the support of the UPU for his aspiration and other APC candidates in the forthcoming election.

Those who accompanied Omo-Agege on the visit were, his running mate, Mr. Friday Osanebi, Candidate of the party in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, Chief Halims Agoda, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi, Mr. Matthew Omonade, Mr. Efekemo Onoriode and other party chieftains.

