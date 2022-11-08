*Says I’ll run an all inclusive govt as gov

*Udom says news he resigned as Chairman Atiku/Okowa campaign fake

By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo–THE gubernatorial standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has unveiled his plans and visions for the people and pleaded for their votes come 2023 gubernatorial election.

Pastor Eno spoke yesterday at the official flag-off of the Governorship campaign held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo said his “A.R.I.S.E” agenda, stands for agricultural revolution, rural development, infrastructural maintenance/ advancement, security management and educational advancement.

He pledged to run an issue-based campaigns devoid of mudslinging, violence and propaganda, while reiterating that his administration would consolidate on the legacies of governor Udom Emmanuel whom he described as his political godfather and mentor.

His words:” Fellow Akwaibomites, When you go to the polls on March 2023, I plead for your votes. I ask for your votes. On May 25th, after I had won the nomination to be our flag bearer at next year’s gubernatorial elections, I made a solemn pledge to run an issue-based campaign that would be devoid of mudslinging, or the resort to vile and incendiary rhetoric , where people’s character and integrity would be mindlessly attacked.

“I pledged to run a campaign where propaganda and blackmail would have no space on our victory train. We will spend our resources to water the seeds of our collective prosperity. That is what the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda is all about.

“My Contract with you, my dear Akwaibomites is captured boldly and clearly in my A.R.I.S.E. agenda. A.R.I.S.E., stands for, Agricultural Revolution, Rural development, Infrastructural maintenance/Advancement; Security Management and Educational Management.

“Today, on this same ground, I stand here to unveil our contract with Akwaibomites at home and in the diaspora; a contract to continue on the path of peace, security and development we have enjoyed in the last seven-plus years.

” A contract to create jobs for our people and enlarge our path for economic prosperity; a contract to maintain and advance our world class infrastructure, a contract to ensure food security through agricultural revolution.

“A contract to stem rural urban migration through robust investments in rural development, to ensure that our people continue to live in peace and that the sanctity of the human life would be protected through our security management.

” A key component of any government is to reduce the rural urban migration. This we hope to continue from where this current administration will stop. I am here to unveil a contract for peace, for unity, for brotherhood, and above all, a contract with God as the Author and Finisher of our lives”

The PDP gubernatorial candidate advised the people to vote competent and capable leaders in 2023, stressing that running a State is neither a learning process nor an affair based on trial and error.

He noted that the 2023 election was beyond populism, rhetoric and vague promises but pragmatism, capacity and making hard choices, adding, “It is your choice to have a proven leader who has created jobs for many of our youths versus those who only use the youths for thuggery and violence when it suits their selfish purposes.

” This election is a choice between those who have produced a robust and easy-to-digest Economic Blueprint as we have done through our A.R.I.S.E. agenda versus those who only, daily talk the talk, but lack the capacity and the competence to positively affect lives in the long run.

“Let me use this platform to enjoin us to live in peace and in unity. We should not allow politics to divide us. Politics and political parties are merely vehicles to aspire for power, but our cord of unity remains sacrosanct.

” When by the grace of God, I become your Governor next year; I will be a Governor for all. We will run an all-inclusive style of administration that will accommodate all our supporters, and even members of other political persuasions and inclinations”

Addresing the party faithful, Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed that he decided to drop his ambition to go contest the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat in 2023 because zonning favoured Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency, and then lifted the hand of the senatorial candidate Barr. Ekong Sampson at the podium to signfy his support for the journalists turned politician.

Emmanuel said having listened to Eno speech that he was impressed with about his strategic plans for the state, and advised the people not to support any candidate that doesn’t represent peace and peace and continuity.

He, however urged them to support and vote for Pastor Eno because he preaches peace , progress and continuity, stressing,” Akwa bom will never go back to the dark days”

He debunked the news making the rounds that he has resigned as the chairman of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, saying, “It is not true that I have resigned. I am a loyal party man. I am still the chairman of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council. They know that we are already coasting home to victory, that is why they came up with the fake news.”

Speaking earlier before presenting the PDP flag to Pastor Eno, the state party chairman of party, Elder Aniekan Akpan, described the gubernatorial candidate as a man of capacity, Integrity, with a track record in both Public and Private sectors.

“Today is a great moment . Right from 1999 it has always been PDP, and it is going to be PDP again. And the PDP has always provided quality leaders that have led Akwa Ibom State very well. We come together today to flag-off the governorship campaign, and we’ve a man in the person of of Pastor Umo Eno”, Akpan said.

He noted that the party have gone round the three senatorial districts of state and the people confirmed their support for Umo Eno, stressing, “His Excellency the PDP is ready to make history again. A vote for the PDP is a vote for continuity in development, peace, and security.”

RELATED NEWS