John Alechenu, Abuja

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Cateriona Lang, has said the United Kingdom like the rest of the international community will be watching the 2023 general elections in Nigeria very closely.

This, she explained, was because of the important position occupied by Nigeria in Africa and the rest of the world.

Lang said this during a meeting with the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

She said, “This election is very important to Africa and parts of the world, so the spotlight will be on Nigeria and the UK will be watching closely.

“We engage in so many ways, we have spoken with INEC, civil societies, we don’t support any political party, it is for the people of Nigeria to decide who will lead them at the Federal level and State levels, in that spirit we are meeting all the main political parties.

“I met with the Chairman in February, this is our second meeting and I will be meeting all the other chairs of the main political parties.”

Speaking about her concerns for the elections, she said, “The few things that are on my mind, just to make sure that the election go very well, number one is security, and we have been really concerned about the recent events, 52 election violence related issues, in 22 states including an attack on the PDP convoy in Maiduguri, that is a real concern, and we want to exchange our thoughts on what you can do as a political party to ensure that the election are as peaceful as possible.

“When people feel intimidated, they can’t get out to vote, the election itself will not be credible that is why the violence is of great concern.

“On the issue of electoral violence, you can make a statement about the last election, as well as we do have positive support, since we do have sanctions in the form of our Visa program.

“We will also be watching closely any individual who acts violently or just, incite people through the social media, we do have the possibility of using our Visas as sanction by removing Peoples rights to visit the UK.

“We will be watching closely, these apply to all the political parties, not just the parties, but security officials and any body who might be in that position.

“The really important thing is to get the votes out, whatever political party you are, the election will be credible, if the votes are high. It was low last time around 35 percent.

“There is also the issue of registration of young voters, that is a real positive and we hope that they would turn out to vote on the day of election,because it will make the election much more credible.“

Speaking on behalf of the PDP, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said the party has an unwavering faith in democracy and the democratic process.

This, he said explained why the founding fathers of the party were at the forefront of the struggle to end military rule which ended in 1999.

Anyanwu said, “The PDP is the party that was able to fling the military out of power and is the first political party that started democracy in Nigeria.

“That is why it is embedded in every nock and cranny of this country. PDP has structure in every unit in Nigeria. Everybody knows what happened in 2015 was an aberration, we won that election and it was stolen.

“In 2019, we won again and it was stolen but we believe in 2023 by February 25, PDP will come back to power because we have put every structure on ground.

“Nigerians love PDP because they have tested sides, the current government and our previous government of PDP.

“People are starving, people are hungry, the division in Nigeria today like this time around.

“Nigerians are waiting for our party and our party build on pure democracy, remember when the National Peace Commission asked our people to come and sign that we are going to do our campaign on issue-based my party was the first, and we signed that documents, and we have maintained all the issues raised by the National Peace Commission.“

He, however, expressed the party’s disappointment that other political parties have shown little or no regard for the agreement.

According to him, “Just some few weeks back our presidential campaign team was attacked in Borno , over 70 of our members were attacked, cars destroyed, and when we make our investigations it was the APC.

“Because some of the people we saw were carrying APC flags and were shooting openly to our cars, the pictures are there.

“I think that is one of the issues that we are going to face in this election. You ware aware that it was the same thing we faced in Kaduna we were attacked openly they dont want to allow the party to campaign.

“But at the end of the day because Nigerians love the party we were able to deliver the message to Nigerians.

“We have this issue in some of the states controlled by the APC where we put the billboard of our party and candidates they go about destroying them.

“Some of the governors they put big amount to pay before you can erect a billboard that is a way to discourage the party that is not democracy.

“We try to believe that in 2019 there was voter apathy but this time around in 2023 a lot of the younger generation want to be involved they want to change leadership and government because it has affected them.

“You are aware that our students for eight months were out of school, is a payback time for them, and that is why you see massive registration.

“We believe that with the BVAS which INEC is able to introduce it is not going to be business as usual and that is why we keep praying for INEC to maintain what they have promised to Nigerians and when that is done we will find out that our party is in top gear. “

The PDP accused the APC of basing its campaigns on hate speech and divisiveness with the aim of inciting violence against candidates of the party.

He also said, “We are happy that you are always watching what is happening here. You remember is from the same Kaduna State a threat was issued to foreign observers who are coming to observe elections to be credible around us here it was one of the APC governors who said that when these people come will go back in money bags.

“That is one of the hate speeches we dont want. I believe constant monitoring of the election here we welcome that.”

