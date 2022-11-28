…As registered, deregistered parties adopt PDP

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two Lagos State Governorship candidates for the 2023 guber polls, African Peoples Party, APP, Mrs. Abiola Adeyemi, and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Adenipebi Adekunle, have resolved to step down from the race and support the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly, called Jandor.

Also, leaders and members of other political parties, under the aegis of Conference of Registered and Deregistered Political Parties, CPP, a co-political group that spread across the state with structures in 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, have decamped and endorsed the candidacy of Jandor as their choice governorship candidate in the state, saying they will ensure his electoral victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

