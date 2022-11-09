By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, has told the people of Udu Local Government Area to trust him and all other candidates of the party with their votes.

Speaking during the Delta State Campaign Council ward-to-ward campaign to the wards in the area, Oborevwori told the people that PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, and the House of Assembly candidate, Chief Jite Brown and himself would not take the peoples trust for granted.

Saying it was the first time a governorship candidate was campaigning to all the 270 wards in the State, he noted that the PDP is the only party that can reset Nigeria and urged the people to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-President respectively.

The candidates, who made this known during to Udu Local Government Area Ward 1, Otor-Udu, Ward 2, Owhrode, Ward 3, Ogbe-Udu, Ward 4, Emadadja and Ward 8, Ujevwu, said they were in the wards to solicit for their votes and need assessment.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; “Please, I am appealing to you to vote for Chief Ighoyota Amori as the Senator to represent Delta Central Senatorial District and he will represent us well. He has the capacity to represent us well. So vote for Amori, vote for PDP, vote for the House of Assembly Candidate, Chief Jite Brown. Vote for me as Governor.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket is not doable, we reject Muslim-Muslim ticket and disobedient ticket, what we want is Atiku/Okowa. Muslim-Christian ticket is doable and good for our country”.

The Governorship Candidate who visited had some wards in the area on Monday, said his M.O.R.E. Agenda, Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and enhanced peace and security is geared towards placing the State ahead of other States in the country.

Chief Amori on his part, commended Udu people for the massive turnout, saying it showed their readiness to vote for all PDP candidates in 2023, appealing to those whoaggrieved to put all their grievances behind and vote for all PDP candidates.

He said: “It will be suicidal to vote against any candidate of the party because it is only when you vote for PDP that your requests for the overall development of Udu can be achieved.

“You already know that PDP will win in all elections come 2023. So, it will be better if you join the winning train. Primary elections have come and gone, put all grievances behind you and vote PDP 5/5. But if you vote against any of the candidates, you voted yourself out of prosperity”.

On their parts, Director General of the State PDP campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, Delta Central PDP Chairman, Chief Patrick Fovie and PDP House of Assembly candidate in the area, Chief Jite Brown, expressed joy over the large turnout, saying that no sane person in Nigeria would want to vote APC.

They decried that Nigerians were suffering under the APC-led administration, saying that all hands must be on deck to rescue the country from the APC and get Nigeria working again for the benefit of all Nigerians.

