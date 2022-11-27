…As crime reporters honour Imo gov for fighting insecurity

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, as a good product whose administration if elected into office, would benefit the Igbo and end their years of lamentations.

This is as the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, CRAN, has honoured the governor with an award for his doggedness in fighting insecurity to a standstill in the state.

Uzodimma who is the South East coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, spoke at Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital during the presidential campaign rally that took place on Thursday.

“Tinubu is a very good product that Ndigbo will benefit from. There will be no more lamentation for the South East if by the grace of God he becomes president next year”, Uzodimma stated, assuring that the APC candidate would rely on his already established and known achievements to win the people’s trust.

The governor declared that “Tinubu is one of our best and brightest in Nigeria and we believe in him”, and therefore, urged the South East to transform the huge turnout of party faithful at the Ebonyi rally into votes for Tinubu and Shettima.

He insisted that their place in the decision-making body was already assured because victory was also assured in the five states of the region for the APC.

Responding, the APC standard bearer declared that Uzodimma represents the change, the hope and the joy of not only Imo but Nigeria as a whole.

While assuring Ndigbo that he is their best bet for the office of the president, assured them that they would not be sidelined in his administration when elected president.

Meanwhile, the Imo governor has been honoured for his efforts in tackling the security challenges in the state.

At the 31st edition of the Annual Lecture/Awards of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria which was held in Ikeja, Lagos, the CRAN commended the governor for sacrificing everything available to restore peace in the state.

Uzodinma received CRAN’s coveted Platinum Award in Fight Against insecurity, among 36 respected and deserving Nigerians recognized by the association for their services to the country and humanity.

Receiving the award, the Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said he was quite happy that his dogged fight against insecurity in Imo had been noticed, applauded and then appreciated.

RELATED NEWS