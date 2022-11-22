By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to ‘recharge’ Lake Chad if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu, who made this promise on Tuesday at the flag off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi State, said the project has created new opportunities for the country.

He said beyond Lake Chad, he will also ensure the construction of the Mambilla Hydro project to boost power supply in the country.

While praising President Muhammadu Buhari for remaining focused, he pledged to continue from where the president stops in 2023.

He said: “Mr President you kept faith, you stayed focused. Say what enemies may, you remain who you are. During the primaries, you said it has to be free and fair, a level playing field for everybody not caring where we face, north, east or west.

“That election and congress produced me. I never thought that I would have the opportunity to even stand before you today for a discovery of great magnitude, an impactful discovery that will strengthen the dynamics of our country and make you a blessed inheritor of good history. You will be.

“Congratulations for staying focused and for encouraging many of us. Your various regrets each time we discuss the lack of food and the challenges of terrorism, we talk about Lake Chad.

“Let me assure you that if I am elected president, I will recharge Lake Chad. You often talk about Mambilla and electricity. What a problem we have! Even though we are not within the parameters of arithmetic, you know a circle is a circle and once drawn, you have to break it in different ways”.

The APC flag-bearer who likened the president to great leaders across the world said: “Do not worry sir, whatever they say in the social media and television comments and write-ups, let me say that history will be very kind to you because you are in the class of great retired generals who came back to rescue their Countries. In the likes of Charles De Gaulle of France, Eisenhower of America, Winston Churchill of Great Britain and Buhari of Nigeria.

“No one foreign flag is flying over our country any longer. We may be hungry, but we can manage our hunger. We don’t want to kill each other. Today, you gave us a path to prosperity, a path to success. The only thing I may want to exclude and argue is the West and Europe.

“They have used our own resources and fossil fuels to develop their economy and they have asked us to be cautious. But I like your answer, we cannot stay hungry and starve to death. We need to take care of ourselves unless they pay compensation for it”, he added.

Asiwaju’s remarks came a few minutes after the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, declared Bauchi as ‘Buharists”.

He had commended the President for seeing through the discovery of oil in the Kolmani Field located at the boundary between Bauchi and Gombe States.

The governor’s comments however did not go unnoticed, as the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong urged him to move over to the APC to ensure that Buhari’s legacy was sustained.

RELATED NEWS