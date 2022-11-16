By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Yakubu Dati has lauded the success of the Presidential campaign flag-off in Plateau State saying it signifies the fact that there is unity of purpose in the APC.

Dati in a statement in Jos on Wednesday noted the occasion served as an eye-opener to some who were monitoring keenly to pick holes in the conduct of the APC team.

According to him, “November 15, 2022, will stand out as a memorable day in the record of political events in Nigeria as it was the day the Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign received the nod to set out for the campaigns that will see the duo sworn in as the next President/Vice President of Nigeria.

“The kick-off of the presidential campaign has become significant in many respects to pundits and political watchers for its many symbolisms. The Rwang Pam Stadium where the kick-off was held was filled with the multitude that came to grace the occasion spilling over to streets far from the venue.

“With the mammoth crowd that turned out for the event, it has been established that Plateau State is now fully an APC state and that the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima is the choice of the people of the state. It also signifies the fact that there’s a unity of purpose in the APC.

“In one day, the party was host to President Muhammadu Buhari; the incoming president, Bola Tinubu; his would-be vice, Kashim Shettima; the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu, current and former governors of various states, ministers and others too numerous to mention.”

He added, “The auspicious occasion served as an eye opener to some who were monitoring keenly to pick holes in the conduct of the APC team. But the Presidential candidate of the party disappointed them as he was at his best which served to confirm his suitability for the job.

“The Jagaban Borgu accurately recalled what he said eight years ago when he was campaigning for Buhari about the need for a retired general to be recalled to fix the country, and effortlessly connecting it to the present mantra of Hope-Renewed, displaying a sharp memory and depth of intellect at its fecund best…

“The Asiwaju who looked robust and agile was on his feet for close to an hour pacing the stage with agility and without any sign of fatigue. It was while unveiling his plans for the country however that he showcased his visionary side as a leader with the most laudable intentions for Nigeria.

“He promised to focus on agriculture, education and security with a special focus on Human Capital Development. The focus on agriculture corroborates his earlier promise to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry even as the country earns foreign exchange from the sector through export.

“The attention on education and the promise to ensure every child is educated is to boost literacy rate within the country with an enlightened citizenry that can give a good account of itself any day. Though much has been achieved in the area of security by the current administration, the APC candidate says there is the need to sustain the drive to ensure the safety of lives and property…”

Dati maintained that “The road to Jos had been long and tortuous but finally, the D-day arrived and with the kickoff, all is now set for the election battle which outcome will determine who captains the ship of the Nigerian state after President Muhammadu Buhari.

“With the events at the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos, it appears that the APC has achieved the cohesion it needed to commence soliciting votes from the electorate. At a time when leaders of other political parties are creating factions and splinter groups within their parties and have not been able to sit under a common canopy, the APC leaders exhibited an uncommon bond of unity.

“With this grand opening, the stage is now set for the mass mobilisation of the populace for the APC to begin its journey to Aso Rock…”

