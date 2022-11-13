Ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections, the Conference Of Deregistered Political Parties in Nigeria (CDPPN), a coalition of 58 out of the 74 deregistered political parties in Nigeria has narrowed her endorsement search to the two leading presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that in August, at her 5th Extraordinary Executive Council Meeting, in Abuja, the group gave insights into the qualities of the presidential candidate it would endorse for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But at the 7th Extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting of the group held at her National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, the CDPPN National Chairman, Rev. (Comrd.) Odejide Adio of the Providence Peoples Congress party (PPC) told journalists that the 58 deregistered political parties that are members of the CDPPN have all their individual party structures intact from the National to the Ward levels, and would make them available for their endorsed presidential candidate and his political party, so as to guarantee support that would lead to maximum success at polls.

He further stated that although the group would finally endorse one of the candidates, the decision of the body to narrow her search to the two was borne out of considerations of their antecedents on capacity, commitment, character, experience, and proven leadership principles and track records, as well as their individual manifestos that seem to inspire and guarantee to turn the fortunes of the country around for good, taking cognisant of the present predicaments in the country.

“Understandably, CDPPN would soon publicly unveil and endorse her most preferred candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and it would either be Asiwaju Bola Tinubu or Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. But suffice it to say that all other candidates from other political parties aside from these two that met CDPPN’s requirements are also qualified. They are qualified to lead the country. But what is important for us as stakeholders and believers in the Nigeria project is antecedent for impact, creativity, innovation, and proven track records of commitment, character, responsibility, and leadership principles that would guarantee Nigeria’s growth and development, and we make bold to state that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar met those criteria. But only one of the candidates would be finally considered as the most qualified and endorsed by us.

“As a group, we have done our research and findings on the antecedents of all the candidates. We have taken time to read the manifestos of all the candidates who have made theirs available, and their respective promises to Nigerians. We have been following all the candidates’ campaign promises. Our findings proved that it’s only Tinubu and Atiku their goals viz a viz their manifestos speak to Nigeria’s real issues and solutions, and these goals are found to be measurable. But even at that, it’s only one of the two that has a better vision, mission, and passion to commit to his manifesto. That person is whom we would finally unveil and endorse as our preferred presidential candidate. This would be done very soon, and Nigerians would not be disappointed with our preferred choice at the end of the day.

“The party structures of each of the CDPPN members are still intact, from National down to the Ward levels. And cumulatively, CDPPN has over 7 million party men and eligible voters. We would deploy our structures and numerical strength to support our preferred candidate so as to guarantee maximum success at the polls”. Reverend Adio maintained.

On his own part, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Hon. Engr. Dozie Nwankodu of the New Progressives Movement party (NPM) corroborated the National Chairman of the group, insisting that narrowing their search to the two candidates was painstaking and followed rigorous processes that ensured mistakes were not made in arriving at the decision, in order to avoid endorsing a wrong candidate at last.

According to Nwankodu, aside from candidates’ leadership prowess and antecedents, the unity of the country, economy, security, and social issues were at an all-time high and were factored into the selection processes, without recourse to ethnicity, religion, or party affiliation.

“Our search for the best presidential material started earlier this year. Immediately after political parties unveil their candidates, we started digging deep into the records and antecedents of each of the candidates. We have gone through the manifestos of some of the candidates as they made them available. We are looking for a candidate who has all it takes to restore confidence and sanity in governance and inspire growth and development, and equally bring unity and stability to the country, not just by rhetorical dispositions in statements and otherwise.

“We believe Nigeria has gone past ethnoreligious and party affiliation considerations, but the capacity and capability to put the country in her rightful position within the comity of nations should take the centre stage at this time in our political history. Juxtaposing all these, TInubu and Atiku are most qualified when placed side by side with other candidates. But two people cannot be president of a country same time. So, CDPPN, being at the fulcrum of national development as a stakeholder political group would distill further in the coming days, especially by interrogating further and deeper on both Asiwaju Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar’s manifestos, after which unveil and endorse any of the two as our most preferred candidate. We would never make mistakes. We can’t afford to fail Nigerians. Never!”, Nwankodu hinted.

