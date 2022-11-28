By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Canada Chapter, Jide Oladejo, said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has sacrificed a lot for the sustenance of the nations democracy and deserved to be elected in 2023.

Oladejo, said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

According to him ” We all know about his sacrifices when Babangida annulled the June 12 election. Asiwaju was one of those politicians that did not sell out.

” Senator Tinubu along with other politicians were rounded up by Abacha for advocating for reversal of the June 12 election and the swearing in of MKO who was the winner of the June 12 election.

” Tinubu escaped from Nigeria to the United State where he formed NADECO with other like minded Nigerian politicians.

” Senator Tinubu, also refused to join the PDP while ACN was in opposition with a very limited hope of forming government at the centre.

“Nevertheless, Asiwaju continues the struggle of being in opposition before APC was formed.

On the chances of Tinubu, Oladejo said that ” Tinubu stands out among the pack as a seasoned politician who has been able to bridge the divide to become the presidential candidate of the APC and ready to continue to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

” Senator Tinubu, is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election and therefore, his chances of winning the presidential is very bright.

Oladejo added that As you can see, he is already putting the necessary work that will make him the next president of the Nigeria in place.

Speaking on the formation of the APC Canada chapter, the chairman said that the ” APC Canada Chapter was largely an offshoot of ACN Canada. Since its formation APC Canada Chapter has continued to champion the progressive agenda of the present administration while also promoting the candidacy of Senator Tinubu even before his emergence as the APC presidential flag bearer in different political and social forums.

He added that ” Since the emergence of Senator Tinubu as the presidential flag bearer of APC, we were one of the first Diaspora chapters to issue congratulatory messages that were widely published in print and online media in Nigeria and around the world.

Oladejo added that ” Apart from this, we have laid out various activities that are geared towards promoting Senator Tinubu presidential ambition including organizing campaign in person and online.

“We have also raised money from our members to procure fliers, T. shirts and banners all in the efforts to promote and actualize the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” he declared.

