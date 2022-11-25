By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS political activities leading to the 2023 presidential election gather momentum, a group: Progressives’ Solidarity For Asiwaju, PSA, has fingered the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Party, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as candidate to ensure needed national development.

The group said that with the shown manifesto of the APC Presidential candidate, if elected, Nigeria would be on the right track of agricultural development, inclusion of women in governance, among others.

The Chairman, PSA, Ibrahim emokpaire, stated this during the unveiling of PSA Campaign Coordinator and dissecting the manifesto of the APC presidential candidate, in Abuja.

He said: “Today we are having a summit that is actually talking about dissecting the Asiwaju Manifesto on women. We are having women coming all over the 36 states to converge here including the coordinators of the Progressives for Asiwaju and after dissecting the policy of agriculture for women, we are going to be unveiling the coordinators of the PSA Campaign council all across the country today.

“Luckily we have a very robust structure all across the country, which include the youths wing, the women wing all across the 36 states to polling unit level and we have polling unit excos, members that will be able to galvanize the votes for us to ensure that Asiwaju wins this election come 2023”, he added.

On her part, the deputy national women leader, PSA, Hafsat Funke Mohammed, whiling drumming support for the APC presidential candidate, expressed optimism of a better Nigeria with Tinubu as the leader.

She also said the manifesto of Tinubu lucidly indicates inclusion of the women, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“Women are the bedrock of the agricultural economy in Nigeria. We are here to train the national excos to go down to the grassroots, and also train the women at the grassroots level concerning agriculture as part of the economy concerning the manifesto of our principle.

“When we say women you should know that automatically it will extend to the youths because women as we say, we are the mothers of the youth, and the progress of a mother will definitely go down to the youths.

“My message to Nigeria is to really know what we are doing, we shouldn’t be carried away by blackmailing. We should be focused and on who we really support and who really will take out of this situation we find ourselves in. The manifesto of our principal has spoken a lot and we should know where we are going and support him.”

