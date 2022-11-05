By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has appointed renowned global security expert, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni as a member of the intelligence and security team, an arm of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to Amb Mumuni on Monday, October 28, 2022 and signed by the Secretary, PCC, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

“On behalf of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), I humbly wish to inform you of your nomination to serve as a member of intelligence and security. Your nomination to serve is a clarion call to national duty,” the letter read in part. Mumuni, who has authored many books addressing global terrorism and its effects on humanity, and has contributed to different resources and security issues, is widely respected far and wide for his meaningful contributions so far.

The former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Lagos state was also one of the pioneers of the ruling APC. Mumuni, a member of The Security Institute, a reputable Security Center in Europe, is equipped with the skills and understanding of the security situation in the country and knows how to contribute meaningfully to such.

In a statement released in Ibadan on Friday through his media aide Rasheed Abubakar, Ambassador Mumuni expressed gratitude to Asiwaju for what he described as a call to service, assuring him of his impactful contributions in the role.

He received the news while on official assignment in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, with some of his partners, according to the statement.

“Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni received the news of his appointment with gratitude to Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC. He was on an official assignment at Kiev, Ukraine with some of his partners when the news came in. He is excited and has assured of his positive and impactful contributions on the assignment.”

He commended Tinubu saying, he has carved a niche for himself as a leader who knows how to assemble people of substance across the country to work with him, assigning portfolios to them based on their competence.

Mumuni, who is a member of the Security and Intelligence, therefore urged the people of Lagos and Nigerians to vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

The intelligence and security arm of the campaign council is co-headed by retired military chiefs, General Jubril Abdulmalik and General Abayomi Olorunisakin.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and Mr Sadiq Garba are both deputy directors of the intelligence and security arm which has several other members.

Mumuni, who is currently undergoing his doctoral degree program, is a mediator and counsellor. He bagged the most-coveted Counter-Terrorism Certificate from the Certified Counter-Terrorism Practitioner Network based in the United Kingdom.

Amb. Mumuni is also the Chief Executive Officer of The Global Group, with subsidiaries such as Moon Property and Construction (UK) Ltd and Wall Street Global FFZ, LLE (UAE). He is also the founder of Moon Conglomerate Danismanlik Limited, is a security outfit in Turkiye.

