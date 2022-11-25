Bola Tinubu

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OPOROZA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu begged the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM. Oboro Gbaraun II to tell the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop contesting elections in the country.

Tinubu made the call during his address when he visited the monarch at his palace in Oporozo, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Read also: Why I’ll never attend Arise News presidential town hall meeting – Tinubu

He noted that there are few of the presidential candidates contesting election.

Tinubu said, “One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He’s always on the run. He is never tired of running. Tell him to go and sit down.”

According to Tinubu, the other one lies with statistics and arithmetic, saying, “No indian can solve it. To mention his name is a disgrace to me.”

Tinubu said the particular candidate gives wrong statistics and wrong arithmetics of the economy.

While noting that the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom needs a man who knows the road, Tinubu said, “That’s me.”

He promised that he will not be far away from the Gbaramatu people if elected president as he is going to consult with them for the development of the area as well as provide employments for the teeming youths.

RELATED NEWS