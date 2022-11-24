Atedo Peterside

A pro-Nigerian advocacy group, GoNigeria Initiative has urged the Nigerian populace to desist from violence, hate speech and divisive campaigns that can jeopardise the unity and peace of the country before and after the 2023 general elections.

The call also went to the country’s political parties and politicians to shun all elements of conflicts to enable the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct credible, free and fair elections.

These were made available in a press release entitled ‘A call for zero tolerance for hate speech and violence’ signed by the group’s Convener, Atedo Peterside on Wednesday.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to stand united against violence and hate speech and work towards peaceful, free and fair elections regardless of political leanings or associations.

“Elections, parties, candidates, will come and go, but Nigeria will remain and it is our collective duty and responsibility to protect Nigeria and our nascent democracy,” Peterside said.

Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC, also called “for implementation of Section 128(d) of the 2022 Electoral Act which clearly protects the rights of candidates to campaign without the threat of violence.”

He reiterated that GoNigeria Initiative was created to “promote good governance and condemns the escalating violence and divisive rhetoric related to campaigns for the 2023 elections.”

The entrepreneur, further said, “We call on politicians and all stakeholders to eschew hate speech and violence and we echo the call of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that political parties and political leaders conduct their campaigns peacefully without rancor, divisiveness and violence.

“With the 2023 elections still over 90 days away, GoNigeria is concerned about various threats to credible elections (see table below) including the increasing incidence of hate speech and other divisive communication designed to amplify ethnic and religious differences.

“The reports of attacks on campaigns, including the violent physical assault of those merely undertaking the tasks of putting up campaign posters is reprehensible and if not addressed legally, will embolden further violence.

“Already there are concerns that the rise in pre-election violence will deter voters and is an indirect form of voter intimidation. The situation, if it persists unaddressed, constitutes a threat to national unity and democracy.”

Peterside also noted “perceived major threats to 2023 Elections, which are: insecurity, mass disenfranchisement via PVC collection, deliberate sabotage of INEC operations and campaign and election violence.”

He stated further, “As advocates for full citizen participation in the electoral process, GoNigeria Initiative fully aligns itself with the desire of Nigerians for free, fair, credible and verifiable elections and it is encouraging to hear INEC’s plans as this will help douse tensions.

“We are cautiously optimistic that INEC will be fully prepared for the 2023 General Elections and will deliver on the promises made to Nigerians in the Chairman’s Message dated 16th November, 2022.

“INEC alone cannot ensure peaceful and rancour-free elections; as such, we call on all political leaders, actors and their agents to exercise restraint in the interest of our dear country Nigeria, and hinge their campaigns on progressive ideas that are objective, balanced and promote national unity. Energy should go into debating and/or selling candidates’ programmes and policies not hurling insults or ridiculing each other.

