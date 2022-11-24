By Innocent Anaba

THE Labour Party, LP, senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Lagos State, Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived again to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, back to power.

Onitiri, in a statement, said: “Nigerian electorate are cautioned to shine their eyes and watch politicians’ lips and not to be fooled again.

“We cannot and should not miss this great opportunity that 2023 affords us to correct our past mistakes and put Nigeria on the path of progress, security, unity, economic recovery and buoyancy.

“Many politicians are now on the prowl to deceive Nigerian voters with all kinds of promises, both realistic and unrealistic.

“Will Nigerians allow themselves to be deceived again? God forbid a second affliction on this blessed country. The rescue mission is firmly in our hands.”

RELATED NEWS