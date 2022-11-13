By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has offered royal blessings onto the Delta South senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, in Delta State, Commodore Nesiama Omatseye, rtd, at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area.

It was the first time the monarch would play host to a candidate of any political party in the ancestral home of Itsekiri.

“ You are the first politician to be attended to at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri. We received other candidates in Warri. There’s something here but whatever good there is, may it get to”,the monarch said.”

The NNPP senatorial candidate , Nesiama, promised quality representation to the senatorial zone when elected, urging Itsekiri and the senatorial zone to make the right choice

“We need someone who will stand at the legislative chambers and speak. We will be proud that such a person is representing us. We need someone when he is speaking, we will be glad that we contributed to the person’s emergence. I am in the race to offer quality representation to the senatorial zone,” he said.

