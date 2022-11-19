By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The ancient city of Offa in Offa local government area of Kwara State was taken by the storm on Wednesday, as scores of women and youths in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) went round the city with funfares, thrills and frills in a campaign and sensitization rally ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The women, who took the peaceful rally round major locations in the ancient town, sang and danced to party songs in a Road Show while holding various banners and posters of SDP candidates contesting in the forthcoming elections.

The women and youth visited popular locations such as Owode market, Popo, OGS, and Emiola, among others while they also visited the palace of Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, to receive royal blessings.

The women,for their popularity and political pedigrees in Offa received accolades from shops owners,Bus drivers and pedestrians as they joyfully familiarise the party and its agenda with the people.

Speaking with journalists, the SDP Woman Leader, Kwara South Senatorial District, Mrs. Yetunde Oriolowo, described the political rally in Offa as first among many others scheduled for the state.

She said that the rally was organized to demonstrate women’s strength and number ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that the purpose was also to further rally support for all candidates of the party during the elections.

“We want to tell the people that SDP is the party to vote for in the three senatorial districts of the state both in the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

“We are out to sensitize the people, to let them know we are with them as we move around the metropolis. The message is that SDP is the party to vote for in 2023 general election. We are sure of triumph in governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections by the Grace of God”, she said.

Also speaking, SDP chairman, Offa local government area of Kwara state, Mr. Yusuf Abdulganiyu, said that, “We have tried the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Our people have also tried the All Progressives Congress (APC). They are tired of the PDP and the APC. The ruling APC has not even performed to desired expectations

“That is why the people want an alternative and the alternative the people want is the Social Democratic Party (SDP)”, he said.

The SDP candidate vying for the state House of Assembly seat to represent Essa/Shawo/Igbodun federal constituency, Hon. Mariam Adeniran Joy, said that, “we have a lot of reasons to vote SDP.

“We need change. We need difference. We have been trying other political parties without change. We need to get it right this time. We are ready for real change. If elected, I will work to improve on infrastructure in our community. I will make sure that our government is inclusive”, she said.

