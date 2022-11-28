By Adeola Badru

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has disclosed that Muslims in the Southwest region have no other options than to support the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to become president in 2023.

MURIC director, Professor Isiaq Akintola, made the disclosure on Monday, while addressing journalists at the University of Ibadan on the 2023 elections.

Akintola, who addressed journalists at the sideline of a send-forth and book presentation organised by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) in honour of a former Executive Secretary of the organisation, Professor Daud Noibi, said that the Yoruba Muslims have been suffering for decades.

He added that those who have either become President or Vice President from the region are Christians.

Akintola insisted that the Southwest Muslims which has MUSWEN as its umbrella body have no other options than to support Tinubu in 2023.

The call for support for Tinubu, according to him, was hinged on the fact that he (Tinubu) he is the only known presidential candidate from the region.

He said: “MUSWEN endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to affirm that MUSWEN has no other choice. They don’t have any other alternative.”

“MURIC has said it earlier that we are supporting a Muslim presidential candidate from the Southwest. Because, the Yoruba Muslims have suffered for decades. All those who have been either President or Vice President are Christians.”

“From Obasanjo to Diya to Shonekan and now to the current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all of them have been Christians.”

“At this time, we are supporting MUSWEN for endorsing Tinubu. MURIC has said it earlier that we want a Muslim presidential candidate and since Tinubu has emerged as the APC candidate, the Southwest Muslims has no other choice than to support him,” Akintola said.

