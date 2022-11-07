By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE House of Representatives Committee on Women in Parliament has said it would step up interventions to reverse the decline in the number of women participating in governance at the National Assembly.

According to the Committee Chairperson, Hon. Taiwo Oluga (Ayedoade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency Osun state), this is necessary to boost the country’s chances of attaining the 35 percent affirmative action in elective and appointive offices.

Oluga said this on Monday when she spoke at a briefing jointly organised by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), and a host of other civil society groups in Abuja.

The theme of the media parley is ‘Women’s Political Participation and Inclusion and 2023 General Elections’.

Oluga identified patriarchy, stigmatisation, illiteracy, odd meeting schedules, financing and lack of economic empowerment, cultural and religious barriers, and political violence as some of the challenges to women’s participation in politics in the country.

However, she said that the lawmakers shall forthwith step up its activities on the need to discourage the factors that discourage women political participation in Nigeria.

The lawmaker added that the intervention will be backed by collaborative efforts between the legislators, development partners, civil society groups, religious and traditional institutions to remove the factors behind women’s low participation in governance.

She lamented, “Despite the advocacy and attempt by women groups and parliamentarians to have increased women participation in politics in Nigeria, not much progress seem to have been made.

“Going by the number of women, who are currently nominated by various Political Parties and are vying for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 General Election, there are serious issues of concern as it seems that the figure in the current Assembly might worsen if drastic steps are not taken Immediately

“Before the last Primary Elections, Nigeria ranked amongst the lowest number of women participation in governance in Africa, with about 6.2 percent of national Parliamentarians being women.

“For the 2023 Senate Elections, out of the 1,101 candidates contesting for 109 seats, only 92 are women. Amongst the nominated candidates across all political parties for the House of Representatives Elections next year, 288 women are contesting out of 3,122 aspirants, depicting that the number of women participation in politics or contesting elective offices is on a steady decline since 2015.”

She also decried that Kano, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara states do not have a single female candidate nominated for federal elections next year.

According to the House of Representatives Committee, “The implication of this is that, even before next year’s elections in the country, it is crystal clear that 13.5 percent States will not have any female member in the National Assembly.

“The above development is a huge setback in attaining 35 percent affirmative action in elective and appointive offices in Nigeria.”

Consequently, she said: “The Committee shall forthwith step up its activities on the need to discourage religious beliefs, cultural practices amongst other things that discourage women political participation in Nigeria.

“Also, efforts shall be directed to accelerate advocacy and funding of women economic and political causes.”

