Chief Chidi Obetta, Candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Enugu State, has told constituents to recall him if he is elected and fails to meet their expectations.

Obetta a business tycoon, said this in Nsukka on Friday, during the unveiling of his manifesto and inauguration of his campaign council.

He urged the constituency to hold him accountable on his manifesto and campaign promises, aimed at empowering the people and fast tracking development.

“If I am elected and I fail to meet your expectations, please recall me.

“My mission in House of Representatives is to give quality and effective representation to the constituency by impacting positively on my people.

“As an individual, I have used my investments to empower over 500 people, who are employed in my business establishments in the constituency.

“I have also touched many lives positively as an individual, and if by God’s grace I am elected, i will touch more lives,” he said.

According to him, what is contained in the manifesto is his contract document with the people,.

“The constituency under my watch would witness quality representation, because our people have been neglected for many years,” he said.

The candidate promised that his legislative representation would be people-oriented, as well as give strong voice to the constituency in the National Assembly.

(NAN)

